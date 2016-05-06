Father and son injured in motorcycle crash; alcohol may be involved

A father and son were hurt in an overnight motorcycle crash.

Police say the two men were fleeing from some sort of fight at the Roadhouse bar in Toledo.

Toledo police spotted the speeding motorcycle heading towards Maumee and alerted police there.

The biker ended up losing control and wiped out.

The two men were both taken to a hospital for treatment.

Maumee police say this was not a police chase and suspect alcohol may be involved in the crash.

