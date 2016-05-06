Explosion destroys home, damages another in north Toledo

An overnight fire destroyed two homes in north Toledo.

Toledo firefighters say the explosion that sparked the fire is still under investigation.

"It could be conducting surveillance of the area if need be, it could be interviewing any possible witnesses, it could be collecting evidence at the scene and sifting through any rubble that's left over," said Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld.

The call came in around 4:20 a.m. near the intersection of East Park Street and Warsaw Street.

Several neighbors stood out on the streets as the fire grew.

One neighbor says he heard a big "boom" outside and ran into his house to get his two children and wife.

"By the time I looked, my whole side of the house was burning," said Duane. "We don't own the house, and I don't know what I'm going to do for my kids now."

Fire crews say the first home was totally destroyed and the second has significantly damaged.

The good news is that there were no injuries. The Red Cross also came out to help the families impacted by the fire.

The investigation into what caused the explosion is ongoing.

