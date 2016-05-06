Poll numbers, money led Kasich to drop out

Donald Trump will be the Republican presidential nominee after John Kasich officially suspended his campaign Thursday.

It all came down to the numbers; polls number and not enough money, which led Governor Kasich to make the decision to drop out of the race for President.

Ohio Governor John Kasich had a scheduled campaign stop in Virginia, but h never took off, a metaphor for a bid for president that only yielded one win during the nominating season - his home state of Ohio.

After one more crushing primary blowout defeat Tuesday night in Indiana, which Donald Trump swept, the Governor decided it was time to call it quits.

"As I suspend my campaign today, I have renewed faith that the Lord will show me the way forward and fulfill the purpose of my life,” said Kasich.

For Governor Kasich his quest for the White House became a daunting numbers game. At the news conference, he admitted that he was outspent by his opponents, saying it was a ratio of 50 to one.

Another daunting number: his anemic showing in the polls. In California's upcoming primary, a recent KABC/SurveyUSA poll, Kasich trails Donald Trump by nearly 40 points.

With Trump the likely presumptive Republican nominee, the party is calling for members to come together.

But there is among Republican circles, a concern about unity.

“I think we'll all be unified against the thought that Hillary Clinton should never take the oath of office,” said Matt Borges, Ohio GOP Chairman.

The chairman of the Ohio Republican party says Governor Kasich will lead the charge to block Hillary from winning the Presidency. And that begins soon after he suspends his campaign. He returns to being a full time governor of the Buckeye state, a position he describes as the best job in the country.

“As for my beloved Ohio, the people here, I can't begin to tell you how much I appreciate the opportunity you've given me to be a leader in this state,” said Kasich. “The people of Ohio have given me the best professional experience of my lifetime."

Campaign sources say Governor Kasich will winding down the next few days. Donald Trump, on the other hand, is charging ahead to the last primary in California in June.

