Local schools help ODOT with 'Paint the Plow' contest

The Ohio Department of Transportation says it's always focused on winter. Thursday, it got some early help from local high schools.

Northwest Ohio high schools took part in the 'Paint the Plow' contest.

The statewide program keeps people here in our local communities safe by bringing attention to ice and snow operations.

WTOL 11 went to Rogers High School to see what students were up to.

“When you see them driving down the street you kind of think, ‘What is that? How did they get like that and what is this all about?’ So, it draws attention to it. And anytime you can have that curiosity, whether it’s a safety message or whether it’s a school project, you’re think, ‘Oh, okay, the school supports what we’re doing, they support the message, they support safety,’” said Theresa Pollick, ODOT.

Voting happens later this month. The winners get a $250 cash donation and lunch from Little Caesars.

