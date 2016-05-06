Council member looks to HS students to create more diversity in fire department

Toledo City Council member Dr. Cecelia Adams wants to create more diversity in the city's fire and police departments by training high school students for the field. (Source: WTOL)

Toledo leaders are looking to create more diversity within the fire department, and it includes getting high school students involved.

Some absolutely incredible technology is right at the fingertips of students at the University of Toledo.

Now, the goal is getting that technology at the fingertips of high school students so they can train to work as paramedic fire fighters.

The situations in the training aren’t real, but they feel that way. At some point Toledo firefighters working as paramedics will have to deal with situations just like it. The training at the University of Toledo Medical Center prepares them.

“I think the end product is a better prepared paramedic student,” Fire Chief Luis Santiago.

It’s the kind of hands-on experience council member Dr. Cecelia Adams wants high school students to be a part of.

“So, if we can get them interested and connected when they're juniors and seniors, hopefully we can hold onto them and get them in the program and out here working for us in the city,” said Adams.

She says she plans on working with Toledo Public Schools to create a program for high school students to easily transition into firefighters once they graduate.

“If we can strengthen our partnership with the schools, I think we can have a greater city, we can keep our young people here, they can get jobs and be happy, start a family and be a part of our community,” said Adams.

Dr. Adams is also focused on finding young people who will create diversity within both the fire and police departments.

“They have individuals who are retiring, and so those numbers that they did have are beginning to dwindle,” said Adams.

Chief Santiago says high school graduates would make a great addition to his department.

“The younger we get our folks interested in the fire service, the better off we might be to get good applicants,” said Santiago.

Next week, Dr. Adams is focusing on the police department.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.