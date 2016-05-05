Rossford's Regan Clay is breaking records with her eye on the prize

Rossford’s Regan Clay is one of the top runners in Northwest Ohio.

Last year, she broke the school record in the 100, 200 and 400. She also qualified in all three for states, coming away with the state title in the 400. And she’s looking to make a repeat appearance come June.

"I definitely want to make it back," Clay said. "I just want to get on the podium. It'd be nice to have someone else down there with me. I definitely think we have a shot this year. So, really I just want to get there. I just want it to be as fun as it can be and make it memorable."

She also says one of her goals is be able to run the 100 this year because last year she false-started in the preliminary round and couldn't move on.

And her dad and assistant coach, Jamie Clay, says he has high hopes too.

"She has the experience, she's been there before and hopefully that's really an idea of, she has an idea of, 'What do I needs to do to move on'," he said.

With that goal in mind, this year, to put more focus on track, Regan didn’t play basketball and instead spent her time lifting and training. And she’s says she feels the difference.

"I think lifting definitely helped over the winter, just with explosiveness getting out of blocks and high jump, obviously you can see a big difference," Regan said. "So, I definitely think taking the time off and focusing more on lifting instead of just being active is definitely going to make a big difference this year compared to the past few."

And the hard work is paying off. So far this season, Regan broke her own school record in the 100 with a time of 12.16.

Oh yeah, and here's the kicker, she’s only a junior.

And it's not just the sprints, Regan's doing well in the high jump. Earlier this season she broke the school record after easily clearing 5'6".

"She hadn't high jumped since junior high, and all of sudden she came out and wanted to high jump, and she has the best jump in Division II right now," her dad said.

Regan leads by example, but says it’s her teammates that really help push her.

"I can kind of be a role model for them and they're also going to push me as I push them," Regan said.

And of course, her dad.

"It's kind of nice to build a close relationship with him," she said. "And just to have someone that you kind of know better out there with you all the time."

"It's really fun to be the dad and also be able to coach her at the same time," Jamie said.

While Regan says she has her sights set on getting back to Jesse Owens Stadium for the state track meet, her focus for now is one meet at a time.

