New second-hand store regulation in Oregon helps police fight crime

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

The new ordinance requires that any second-hand store provide police with an electronic record of any current property purchase information. (Source: WTOL)

A new law in Oregon could help police prevent your stolen items from being sold.

It’s a new ordinance and requires that any second-hand store provide the police with an electronic record of any current property purchase information. It also prohibits the purchase of property by dealers where serial numbers or other identifying information has been removed or destroyed.

The online register is through leads online.

Oregon police are encouraging all their residents to register their personal property.

“In the long run it will reduce property that goes unclaimed and it will hopefully reduce the amount of property thefts in the city,” said Detective Larry George.

The city of Toledo has the same ordinance.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.