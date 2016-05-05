New second-hand store regulation in Oregon helps police fight cr - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

New second-hand store regulation in Oregon helps police fight crime

The new ordinance requires that any second-hand store provide police with an electronic record of any current property purchase information. (Source: WTOL) The new ordinance requires that any second-hand store provide police with an electronic record of any current property purchase information. (Source: WTOL)
A new law in Oregon could help police prevent your stolen items from being sold. 

It’s a new ordinance and requires that any second-hand store provide the police with an electronic record of any current property purchase information. It also prohibits the purchase of property by dealers where serial numbers or other identifying information has been removed or destroyed.

The online register is through leads online.

Oregon police are encouraging all their residents to register their personal property.  

“In the long run it will reduce property that goes unclaimed and it will hopefully reduce the amount of property thefts in the city,” said Detective Larry George.

The city of Toledo has the same ordinance.   

