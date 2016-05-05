Wood County Health District to offer dental care

The people of Wood County will soon have better access to dental care. (Source: WTOL)

Soon Wood County will have more options when it comes to affordable dental care.

The Wood County Health District received more than $800,000 in gr ant money to add an expansion - a gr ant the district has been working on for years.

"We received a reward to build an expansion on to our current health center to be able to meet the unmet dental needs in Wood County," said Diane Krill, CEO of the Wood County Community Health Center.

The addition will be added on to the Health and Wellness side of the building.

"With both places being on-site, there's going to be a lot of integration with health information. So, that's really key to the overall health of individuals," said Krill.

According to Krill, after numerous community health assessments it was apparent the county needed to offer dental care. In one survey, 60 percent of their patients said they hadn't seen a dentist in the past six months.

Now that service will become a reality at an affordable cost. Plus, no one will be turned away.

"This way they're able to come here and we offer all of the services on a sliding-fee scale, so those individuals who are struggling financially will be able to come in here and get their dental needs taken care of," said Krill.

The health district hopes to have construction done and offer dental services in the next few years.

