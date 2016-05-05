Two students bring knives to two different BG schools within days of each other

The second incident happened Tuesday, when another student brought a knife to school over at Conneaut Elementary School. (Source: WTOL)

Knives brought to school – it happened at two different schools by two different kids down in Bowling Green this week.

The first incident happened on Monday at Bowling Green Middle School. Then, on Tuesday, another student brought a knife to school over at Conneaut Elementary.

“As a school district, you know, we want to take it seriously, and so we want to keep the safety and well being of every student,” said Francis Scruci, Bowling Green City Schools Superintendent.

It's an unusual situation for the district to face - two incidents over the course of two days.

In the second incident, the student made a threat to another. Superintendent Scruci says he wants parents to rest assured that they're handling the situation and taking it very seriously.

“We're going to process through it and we're following our normal procedures and we have board policies set and we also have state laws to follow in regards to weapons,” said Scruci.

He says they'll continue to investigate both situations and from there will determine exactly what the appropriate action should be.

“For whatever reason they made a bad decision and it's not one of those things where we want to cast them aside and throw them to the curb and expel them and do those kind of things, but we want to try to find out what's going on and what help we can give them to make sure that they make better decisions in the future,” said Scruci.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.