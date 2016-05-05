BG police officer honored for saving man's life after overdose - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

BG police officer honored for saving man's life after overdose

Posted by WTOL Staff
Police Officer Tyson Richmond was honored Thursday for saving a man's life after an overdose. (Source: WTOL) Police Officer Tyson Richmond was honored Thursday for saving a man's life after an overdose. (Source: WTOL)
BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) -

A Bowling Green Police Officer was recognized Thursday for his role in saving a man's life, after he almost overdosed and died.

Back in March, Officer Tyson Richmond heard a call go out about an unresponsive male. He was in the area, so he was able to respond quickly. 

He says the man's pulse was weak, so he took action and began CPR.  He says he continued with the breathing exercises until the Bowling Green Fire Department got to the scene and used Narcan.

Officer Richmond is extremely humble about receiving an award for his heroism. He says he was just doing his job and that it was really a team effort. 

"The Fire Department, they do a fantastic job, their response time was awesome, and I would say if they wouldn't have got there as quick as they did, he wouldn't be here,” said Richmond.  

He says his training helped him in the situation, allowing him to react quickly enough to help. 

