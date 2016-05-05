Major drug bust in Toledo seizes $2.2 million in cocaine - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Major drug bust in Toledo seizes $2.2 million in cocaine

Toledo police seizes an estimated $2.2 million worth of cocaine Tuesday. (Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office) Toledo police seizes an estimated $2.2 million worth of cocaine Tuesday. (Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)
Fortino Castaneda (Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office) Fortino Castaneda (Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A drug trafficking investigation has lead to the seizure of an estimated $2.2 million worth of cocaine.  

According to law enforcement, members of the Toledo Bulk Cash Smuggling Task Force arrested 34-year-old Fortino Castaneda, of Sunnyside, Washington, Tuesday after a consensual search of his vehicle led to the discovery of 11 kilograms of cocaine. 

Police say Castaneda is a suspect in a long-term drug trafficking investigation that is still underway. He was arrested on charges of trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine. 

"This is a very significant drug seizure," said Attorney General Mike DeWine. "Those on this task force did an outstanding job of intercepting this cocaine and stopping it from been divided up and sold on the streets in the Toledo area."  

"Law enforcement collaborations like this task force are an important piece of our strategy to reduce crime in the City of Toledo," said Toledo Police Chief George Kral. "Seizures like this not only help to make Toledo a safer place, but also improve the quality of life of our citizens in many ways."

Castaneda is being held in the Lucas County Jail on a $1 million bond.  

The Toledo Bulk Cash Smuggling Task Force is part of the Ohio Attorney General's Ohio Organized Crime Investigation Commission (OOCIC) in partnership with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations. The task force consists of authorities from the Toledo Police Department, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations, and Lucas County Prosecutor's Office. 

