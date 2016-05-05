Biggest week in American Birding kicks off Friday - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Biggest week in American Birding kicks off Friday

By Jonathan Monk, Reporter
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

It's an event that brings thousands of visitors to our area and injects millions into the local economy, The Biggest Week in American Birding. 

It's that wonderful time of year again, as the trees are in bloom, the temperature is slowly rising and the migratory Warblers are making their annual pit stop on the Lake Erie coast. 

At the crossing of multiple migrations paths for dozens of Neo-tropical migratory birds, Magee Marsh in Ottawa County is the best birding location in the world during the first week of May. 

Over the years so many bird lovers have come that a week long festival now celebrates the avian hobby. 

"There's a lot of people and sometimes it's hard to get down the boardwalk," said Melodie Briscoe, a regular visitor from Marion, Indiana. "But, on the other hand, when you see a large group of people that means there's good birding right there and you can see birds." 

The Best Week in American Birding averages 77,000 visitors from all over the world. 

Last year, $37 million was spent at local restaurants and hotels. 

But Kimberly Kaufman, Executive Director of the Black Swamp Bird Observatory, says you don't have to travel too far to enjoy these birds while they take a quick break before their long flight over Lake Erie. 

"Magee isn't the only place where there are good birds," said Kaufman. "Our Toledo Metroparks are great places to go birding and this is a wonderful time of year to learn more about birds." 

A grand opening event is being held Friday at 5 p.m. at the Maumee Bay Lodge. 

For a full list of events, click here.  

