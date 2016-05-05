Toledo Zoo names polar bear cub

After a long winter wait, The Toledo Zoo's newest addition to the Arctic Encounter has been named.

Hope, a female polar bear cub, was born back on December 3. Staffed named the young cub after Point Hope, Alaska, part of the known polar bear range. The name also represents the optimism for the future of the endangered species.

The cute ball of fur will now join her parents, Crystal and Marty, along with Nana, another adult female polar bear cub in the state-of-the-art exhibit starting Friday, May 6. Staff say the cub and mom will rotate time with Marty and Nana depending on all of their well-being.

Hope is the seventh polar bear cub born at the Toledo Zoo since 2006 and is an important ambassador for her species.

Prior to her public debut, Hope achieved several important milestones under her mom's watchful eye, including emerging from the den, playing in the "dig yard" and her introduction to the public exhibit.

“From incredibly positive past experiences, we know that Zoo visitors will enjoy watching Hope grow and learn. It is our sincere hope that she will also inspire our guests to evaluate the simple changes they can make in their everyday lives to protect the habitat of her wild counterparts and ensure polar bears persist for future generations,” said Toledo Zoo’s executive director, Jeff Sailer.

Again, Hope can now be seen by the public starting Friday, May 6. Zoo officials say Hope and mom can be seen from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Marty and Nana can be seen from 4 p.m. to close. Any deviation from the schedule will be posted on the Zoo's website.

