Flower sale at Toledo Botanical Garden starts in time for Mother - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Flower sale at Toledo Botanical Garden starts in time for Mother's Day

By Dick Berry, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Mother's Day weekend traditionally kicks off the flower sales season. 

Beautiful flowers and plants are in bloom and for sale at the annual Toledo Botanical Garden Spring show. 

Dozens of garden employees and volunteers will be on hand answering questions and offering advice on what you're trying to grow and discussing valuable tips on subjects such as soil conditions. 

"You certainly want to know your soil conditions because if you put a shady, wet loving plant in a sunny, dry, sandy location, it's not going to grow for you," said horticulture director Doug Conley. 

Shawna Bessette at the garden says another mistake folks make involves watering plants. She believes there's common rule of thumb. 

"More watering less often," said Bessette. "If you water the pot thoroughly, you're getting the roots all the way around so they can soak up the nutrients while fertilizing." 

Area clubs are also here, like the Maumee Valley Herb Society. Members say young people with families are reading and learning about herbs. 

"They can be used for many things. Some of them are medicinal, some are culinary and some are just display," said society member Carol Edgeworth. 

Event Schedule: 

  • Friday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Sunday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is held at the Toledo Botanical Garden at 5403 Elmer Drive in Toledo. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:31:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly