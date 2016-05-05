Flower sale at Toledo Botanical Garden starts in time for Mother's Day

Mother's Day weekend traditionally kicks off the flower sales season.

Beautiful flowers and plants are in bloom and for sale at the annual Toledo Botanical Garden Spring show.

Dozens of garden employees and volunteers will be on hand answering questions and offering advice on what you're trying to grow and discussing valuable tips on subjects such as soil conditions.

"You certainly want to know your soil conditions because if you put a shady, wet loving plant in a sunny, dry, sandy location, it's not going to grow for you," said horticulture director Doug Conley.

Shawna Bessette at the garden says another mistake folks make involves watering plants. She believes there's common rule of thumb.

"More watering less often," said Bessette. "If you water the pot thoroughly, you're getting the roots all the way around so they can soak up the nutrients while fertilizing."

Area clubs are also here, like the Maumee Valley Herb Society. Members say young people with families are reading and learning about herbs.

"They can be used for many things. Some of them are medicinal, some are culinary and some are just display," said society member Carol Edgeworth.

Event Schedule:

Friday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is held at the Toledo Botanical Garden at 5403 Elmer Drive in Toledo.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.