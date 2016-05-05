Playground Injuries: CDC study shows increased concussions

Of the 215,000 kids treated yearly, the CDC study found that close to ten percent had traumatic brain injuries, including concussions. (Source: WTOL)

A warning to parents to keep a close eye on their kids while on the playground. A new study from the Center for Disease Control says traumatic brain injuries increased significantly from 2005 to 2013.

As Brittany Lofiego pushed her daughter on the swings at Wildwood Metropark, she said she had heard about the new CDC report that examined nationwide data on playground injuries from 2001 to 2013. It focused on kids 14 and younger who had to go to the emergency room for treatment.

Of the 215,000 kids treated yearly, the CDC study found that close to ten percent had traumatic brain injuries, including concussions.

“I always watch my kids really well because they are on the younger side, but I think for the older kids who sort of have a lot of freedom on this, I mean it made me worry a little bit for my nieces and nephews who are a little bit older," said Lofiego.

Swings accounted for 28.1 percent of the brain injuries and monkey bars were responsible for 28.3 percent. An average of 21,100 kids under 14 were treated in the emergency room for brain injuries.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital's trauma director, Beth Chapman, said they see three or four playground injury patients a month.

“More of the concussions, we see our kids crawling on top of the monkey bars and improperly using the equipment and when they fall, their heads do have some weight to them, so naturally, gravity will pull the weight down and their heads will fall first. The swing injuries are mostly the kids that we see going to very high in the swings and then they jump off and try to land on their feet and that doesn't always happen," said Chapman.

She says short-term effects in kids are struggling in school, sensitivity to light, blurred vision, and vomiting, and should be treated immediately in the emergency room. Long-term effects of repeated concussions can be much worse, with possible links to Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

“So, as a parent, you kind of have to play a detective role in trying to figure out the entire story of how the child actually got injured,” Chapman said.

To reduce the concussions, the CDC is calling for better adult supervision, more equipment maintenance and safer playground surfaces.

Read the full report from the CDC here.

