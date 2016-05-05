Record-setting pizza maker to open Domino's at the Gateway

Brian Elder, the man who set the world record for making the most pizzas in one hour, will open a Domino's at the Gateway.

Elder owns several Domino's franchises across Ohio.

In 2010, Elder baked and boxed 206 pizzas in an hour at a Domino's store in Findlay, setting a world record. Elder raised $37,000 for charity during his record setting attempt.

Elder also is noted for created the Parmesan bread bites, which is now on Domino's nationwide menu.

“The University of Toledo is likely the largest college campus in the United States that does not have a Domino’s,” Edler said. “Somebody had to do it. I am happy to fix that. Plus, we’ve put enough ovens in the restaurant design to go for another world record.”

The restaurant will be off at the corner of the University of Toledo at Secor Road and Dorr Street. It will be located next to Jimmy John's.

The restaurant will have both delivery and carry-out, as well as a 40-seat dine-in experience.

“Gateway continues to grow since breaking ground five years ago,” Brenda Lee, president of the UT Foundation, said. “We are proud to welcome another business to enhance the Dorr Street corridor and our bustling campus.”

Edler is now hiring for the Gateway Domino’s. To apply, go to jobs.dominos.com.

