Lucas County sees decrease in traffic fatalities

The Lucas County Traffic Safety Program reported a 26 percent decrease in traffic fatalities between January and March from the same time period last year.

Lucas County recorded only four traffic fatalities in the first three months of the year, compared to 15 fatalities in the same time period in 2015.

Two of the four accidents involved the drive being impaired by alcohol or drugs.

In two of the fatalities, the victim was not wearing a seat belt.

Three of the four fatalities involved the driver being unable to control their vehicle.

There also have no been any pedestrian fatalities so far.

Last year, seven fatalities involved drive impairment. Seven victims also weren't wearing a seat belt.

Four of the fatalities were pedestrians.

The top three contributing factors to fatal accidents were failure to control the vehicle, failure to yield, and failure to maintain an assured, clear distance.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.