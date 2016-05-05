First in US: Toledo's Jeep plant awarded WCM silver medal status

FCA U.S. Toledo Assembly Complex was awarded silver status for its efforts to improve World Class Manufacturing.

The plant is the third in North American and the first the United States to receive this designation.

The plant has already received bronze status in 2012.

World Class Manufacturing (WCM) is method which seeks to improve manufacturing by eliminating waste, increasing productivity, and improve quality and safety.

Award levels are given after an independent audit that measures technical and managerial pillars. The technical pillars include safety, work environment, logistics, and organization. The managerial pillars include management commitment, clarity of objectives, allocation of people, motivation of operators and commitment of the organization.

The plant earned the silver status after employees conducted presentations and a review of the projects conducted on the shop floor.

“The Toledo Assembly Complex employees have a longstanding commitment to supporting the iconic Jeep brand and its 75 years of legendary heritage,” said Brian Harlow, Vice President – Manufacturing, FCA North America. “They have applied that same dedication to developing a deeper understanding of the World Class Manufacturing methodology, which solidifies their position as an integral part of the Company’s industrial footprint. We applaud their efforts, which have resulted in being designated a silver plant.”

The Toledo Assembly Complex producers the Jeep Wrangler, the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, and the Jeep Cherokee.

Harlow says, “The active participation of our hourly employees keeps FCA US competitive with the best manufacturing facilities in the world.”

In addition to the three plants with silver status, there are 10 plants in North America with a bronze status.

