Toledo police investigate reports of man offering rides to kids

Toledo police are investigating reports from south Toledo of a man asking kids if they want a ride.

People who live near Our Lady of Perpetual Help (OLPH) told police the vehicle is an older silver or grey van. They say the driver is a white man, but no other distinguishing details were provided.

Police are making contact with OLPH, Harvard and Beverly schools - All are close to the area where the van was seen.

