Man on the run after Fremont shooting

By WTOL Staff
Reporting by Jonathan Monk, Reporter
FREMONT, OH (WTOL) -

The Fremont Police Department is searching for a man they say shot another late Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the Casa Nueva Apartments on the 1600 block of Dickinson Street around 10:20 p.m., after a man was shot.

Jeffery Wiley, 27, was air lifted to a Toledo-area hospital immediately due to the severity of his injuries. His current medical status is unknown.

Police say the person responsible is still on the run. He is described as a black male, between 5'3" and 5'5", and 150 to 160 pounds. 

Chief Dean Bliss says crimes like these are not a regular occurrence for the city. 

"Any type of violence in Fremont is kind of uncommon. Unfortunately, we do have it at times. Once is too many." said Bliss.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Fremont Police Department at 419-332-6464. 

