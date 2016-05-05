Woman beaten with incense burner - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman beaten with incense burner

Jesse Kovala (Source: Toledo Police Department) Jesse Kovala (Source: Toledo Police Department)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo woman is recovering after she says her husband beat her up. 

Jesse Kovala was locked up in the Lucas County Jail Wednesday night after Toledo police say he beat up his wife and even used an incense burner to hit her. 

Officers say the victim, whose name we’re not reporting, suffered numerous bruises on her body from the attack. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The couple has been married for two years. 

Police say it started out as an argument and quickly escalated.

Kovala was arrested on charges of assault and domestic violence.

An initial court date hadn’t been set in Toledo Municipal Court at of the time of this report.

