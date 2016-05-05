Woman beaten with incense burner

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

A Toledo woman is recovering after she says her husband beat her up.

Jesse Kovala was locked up in the Lucas County Jail Wednesday night after Toledo police say he beat up his wife and even used an incense burner to hit her.

Officers say the victim, whose name we’re not reporting, suffered numerous bruises on her body from the attack. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The couple has been married for two years.

Police say it started out as an argument and quickly escalated.

Kovala was arrested on charges of assault and domestic violence.



An initial court date hadn’t been set in Toledo Municipal Court at of the time of this report.

