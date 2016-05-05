$2.6 billion construction budget heads to Ohio governor

A $2.6 billion capital budget bill that funds a range of improvements to school buildings, parks, bridges and roads is headed to Ohio's governor.

The spending plan was introduced last month after months of negotiations over the projects.

State representatives passed the bill on an 89-1 vote Wednesday. The Senate has already approved it.

The bill includes:

$650 million for repairs, renovations and maintenance at primary and secondary schools.

Over $428 million for Ohio's 37 public 2- and 4-year colleges and universities, plus almost $56 million to the state university system.

$500 million to the Public Works Commission for local infrastructure projects, including up to $100 million to clean up brownfields, conserve green space and preserve farmland.

$160 million for economic and cultural development.

