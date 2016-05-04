Golf outing planned to benefit 4-year-old with congenital heart disease

A four-year-old Toledo boy has already had three open-heart surgeries and 11 heart catheterizations. And now, his family is gearing up for another procedure for the little boy.

Reece Bova has been through more than many can ever imagine.

He was born with a severe congenital heart disease called Tetralogy of Fallot - meaning his heart has severe defects.

In addition to his heart disease, Reece also suffers from lung disease.

Between the two, Reece and his family have spent a lot of time in the hospital. Since birth, he's fought through multiple open heart surgeries and complications from those surgeries.

"It is hard to see that fear and that sadness on your child's face," said Shannon Bova, Reece's mom.

Between the emotional and financial aspects it's a lot, and it's something another local family knows all too well.

"Our daughter, Molly, passed away from a congenital heart defect," said Patrick Regan. "She passed away after her first open heart surgery."

Molly was just three and half days old when she passed away in 2006.

"It's very hard to lose a child," said Valerie Regan. "There's really no words to describe it but to try and find some light and some positivity and some goodness out of it... that's kind of what we've done."

They started the Molly Margaret Foundation in memory of their daughter.

They're working to raise money for other families who also have children with heart conditions.

This year, they're sponsoring Reece. Money they raise from an upcoming golf outing will help the Bova family with their continuing expenses.

"We have been extremely lucky the past four years to be a part of a community that supports us and has our back... and that comes in many forms and right now it just happens to be the Molly Margaret Foundation," said Bova.

In the past 10 years, the foundation has raised around $60,000 and helped six other families. Now, it's Reece's turn.

To get involved, the next fundraiser is a golf outing on May 22 at Bedford Hills Golf Club.

Donations can also be made to the Molly Margaret Foundation at Waterford Bank.

