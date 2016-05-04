Big changes proposed to downtown Toledo at 'Master Plan' meeting

Since January, a team of consultants have worked to take 1,000 ideas from the community and figure out how they could work for downtown Toledo.

Wednesday, those ideas were presented at the second 'Downtown Toledo Master Plan' meeting at the main library.

The possibilities include changing one-way streets to two-way streets, connecting various parts of downtown, creating neighborhoods, overhauling the riverfront, and adding a lot of parks.

"That's what we're hoping to hear back from the community tonight is, here's your ideas kinda reflected back in physical form, what's your reaction? What would you change? Did we miss anything? And which do you like best?" said Chris Hermann, a consultant with MKSK.

The proposal also includes changes for the SeaGate Convention Centre, whether that's renovating the building inside out, or moving it completely so it's not in the middle of growth on St. Claire.

"Maybe you think about moving it north and opening that way back up and making that great connection," said Hermann.

Kevin Clay attended Wednesday's meeting and says he's excited about the plans for the riverfront.

"I think it's super important because if you think about the people in the community as it stands, it's kinda like a concrete jungle," said Clay. "There's no place for people to actually go, walk their dogs, or couples, you know, able to walk in a park."

Clay is opening a men's salon downtown in the fall and says the area has great things to offer.

"If anything, I would spread to anyone I would says to be encouraged about what's going on, get involved with what's going on in the city," said Clay.

Wednesday's meeting was all about the 'what,' the next Downtown Toledo Master Plan meeting is all about the 'how,' as in how some of these ideas can come to life.

The next meeting will be July 12.

