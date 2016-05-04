Whirlpool breaks ground on new manufacturing plant

Whirlpool broke ground today on a 40 million dollar expansion at their Findlay manufacturing plant.

Whirlpool announced the expansion in February; it’ll have over 80-thousand square feet to the existing plant.

The expansion will add about 50 more jobs.

There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday to mark the completion of another expansion at their Greenville Facility.

