Hunting season won't be extended in Ottawa Hills

OTTAWA HILLS, OH (WTOL) -

Ottawa Hills won't be extending its hunting season to deal with the over population of deer in the neighborhood. 

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday they are only approving deer abatement during normal hunting season months. Those months are late September through early February. 

People voted in favor of controlled bow hunting outside of the time frame because they say deer have become a nuisance and a safety threat. 

“We have a number of resident that are really unable to utilize their yards for general purposes because of the amount of deer feces and deer that are there. Additionally, a lot of their plants and vegetation are overgrown,” said Jeff Gibbs, Chairman of the Services and Environment Committee. 

The village council will be meeting again in July to solidify a plan to implement for the fall.

