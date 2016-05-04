U.S. EPA announce grants for Great Lakes restoration

With big news for restoring the health of Lake Erie, Washington is sending millions of dollars our way.

More than $12 million in grants have been awarded as part of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. Over $3 million will target cleanup efforts of Lake Erie.

The U.S. EPA chose the Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge in Oak Harbor to announce the grants. The agency sent Cameron Davis, the senior advisor to EPA Director Gina McCarthy.

“At the end of the day a healthy Great Lakes is something that we all care about,” said Davis.

The Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments will get $497,000 to create incentives for farmers, to cut down the phosphorous that runs off their fields, creating algae blooms.

“We appreciate the attention of the EPA here on Lake Erie's south shore. We need their attention. We know we have a job to do. The Lake is choking and we have to clean it up,” said Representative Marcy Kaptur.

The University of Toledo is getting $500,000 to stop invasive fish and plant species from getting in the Lake.

A two year survey will find out what's coming out of bait shops.

“Outfitters like Cabelas, Bass Pro that sell bait, pet stores, because they may have hidden invasive species such as when you get aquarium plants, you may have little snails and mollusks hidden on those that you don't even know about,” said Carol Stepien, UT Professor of Ecology.

The EPA says the grants will help preserve the birding industry which employs 200 people in our region.

“One of many examples, of how protecting the Great Lakes is a step in the direction of protecting our jobs and the economy in this region,” said Davis.

Davis said he learned the hard way that you can't restore the Great Lakes overnight. It's a "project by project" approach.

