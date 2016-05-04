Cedar Point gears up to open largest dive coaster, The Valravn - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Cedar Point gears up to open largest dive coaster, The Valravn

(Source: Cedar Point) (Source: Cedar Point)
SANDUSKY, OH (WTOL) -

Cedar Point is gearing up for the opening of their newest creation - The Valravn. #Dare2Dive

Riders can face their fears on the dive coaster starting Saturday, May 7. Wednesday WTOL 11's Dane Sanzenbacher got a sneak peek. 

The Valravn is Cedar Point's 18th roller coaster. It stand an impressive 223 feet above the midway and features one of the most unique elements - the hold and dive. Once released from the Valravn’s grasp, riders will reach a top speed of 75 mph as they’re flipped head-over-heels through three inversions and plummet in a second dive toward the ground. 

The Valravn is the signature 100th roller coaster designed by the world-renowned, creative masters at Bolliger & Mabillard (B & M) in Monthey, Switzerland. 

In fact, the Valravn’s mere presence at Cedar Point shatters an impressive 10 world records, including: 

  • Tallest Dive Coaster (223 feet)
  • Fastest Dive Coaster (75 mph)
  • Longest Dive Coaster (3,415 feet)
  • Most Inversions on a Dive Coaster (3)
  • Longest Drop on a Dive Coaster (214 feet)
  • Highest Inversion on a Dive Coaster (165 feet)
  • Most Roller Coasters Taller Than 200 Feet at One Amusement Park (5)
  • Most Rides at One Amusement Park (71)
  • Most Steel Roller Coaster Track at One Amusement Park (52,125 feet/9.9 miles)
  • Most Roller Coaster Track at One Amusement Park (60,110/11.4 miles) 

“Valravn continues our legacy of world-class roller coasters at Cedar Point,” said Jason McClure, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “The riding experience has exceeded our expectations, and we cannot wait for our guests to get their first rides on the king of all dive coasters this summer.” 

Cedar Point is open for the Valravn World Premiere Weekend on May 7 and 8.  

