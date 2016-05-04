City of Toledo continues pothole blitz

The City of Toledo is extending it's pothole blitz.

Ten to twelve crews will continue to work when weather permitting.

Currently, pothole crews plan to extend the blitz working 10-hour days Thursday and Friday of this week.

So far, crews have completed more than 3,600 pothole repairs and closed out 291 complaints.

