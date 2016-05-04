Gov. John Kasich speaks in Columbus, after win by Trump in Indiana

Ohio Gov. John Kasich also served in the U.S. House of Representatives. (Source: CNN)

(RNN) - Ohio Gov. John Kasich is ending his campaign a day after Donald Trump won the Indiana primary and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz dropped out of the presidential race, according to NBC, CNN, and Politico. He's planning to make a statement at 5 p.m. ET in Columbus, OH.

His withdrawal now makes Trump the presumptive Republican nominee for president.

Kasich struggled to get any real support or visibility with Trump and Cruz dominating the discussion. He canceled a news conference from Dulles Airport on Wednesday morning, and CNN reports he made his decision en route to a fundraiser.

The Ohio governor has had trouble fundraising and his campaign has been operating on a small budget.

Kasich won his home state during the primaries. After withdrawing from the campaign, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio urged his voters in Ohio to vote for Kasich as a way to prevent Donald Trump from taking the GOP nomination.

Ohio was the only state Kasich took - a winner take all state for delegates - saying that it was a way to stop billionaire Donald Trump from winning the nomination.

After a poor finish in Iowa, the first state in the nation to vote, Kasich rebounded in New Hampshire, finishing second behind Trump. He finished fifth in South Carolina, only beating out Ben Carson, and last in the Nevada caucuses. He did take second place in the Washington, DC caucus and the Vermont and Massachusetts primaries.

Kasich entered the race in June 2015, telling supporters at Ohio State University “I’m here to humbly tell you - and I mean humbly tell you - that I believe I do have the skills, and I have the experience. I have the experience and the testing, the testing which shapes you and prepares you for the most important job in the world, and I believe I know how to work and help restore this great United States.”

He ran a largely positive campaign, punctuated by his signature folksy nature.

Kasich, 62, served the Buckeye State for 18 years in the U.S. House where he rose to be chairman of the Budget Committee. Because of his leadership role in the GOP-controlled House, Kasich has claimed a lot of credit for federal budgets that were balanced beginning in the late 1990s for the first time in about three decades.

He was elected to the Ohio state Senate at the age of 26 in 1978 and was voted into the U.S. House in 1982. He won reelection eight times.

Following a brief run for president in 1999, he worked for Lehman Brothers and was a commentator for FOX News and a presidential fellow at Ohio State University, his alma mater.

In 2009, he decided to run for governor of Ohio and won the race in November of 2010. While in office he said the state has closed an $8 billion budget shortfall while cutting taxes by $3 billion.

He easily won reelection in November of 2014. He has been traveling in some early primary states along with a host of other possible GOP candidates.

He is the author of three books, and he and his wife Karen have two daughters.

Copyright 2016 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.