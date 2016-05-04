Boxers set to take the ring in Toledo

For the first time in over a year, local boxers will be taking the ring right here in Toledo in front of their hometown crowd.

It’s a night they say means so much to them and their supporters.

"It's great because you can get your family and your friends, everybody that supports you, and get to show what you can do in front of everybody," said DeAndre Ware, super middleweight boxer. "That's where it started for me, it started at home and that's where I want to keep it at."

Ware started boxing six years ago, and he is one of the six locals who will be competing in Toledo on May 21.

When he's not in the ring, he's working for the fire department. And even though he says it can be challenging to find a balance between working for the fire department and training, he says it’s key to train with others who share his passion.

"Hard work and dedication, that's what you need," said Ware. "Skills only get you so far, but if you don't dedicate yourself and do what you need to do, you're not going to go anywhere."

For pro boxer Tyler McCreary, he says boxing along with support from his family and friends saved his life.

Even though he’s been competing at the professional level, doing what he loves in front of those who have been by his side for so long, brings an atmosphere to the ring he doesn’t get anywhere else.

"There's no better feeling than standing in the ring and seeing everybody outside the ring looking at you and cheering you on," said McCreary.

While these boxers continue putting in the work leading up to the big day, for some they hope this is the beginning of getting bringing boxing back to Toledo.

"For me personally, I want to bring boxing back to Toledo," said Ware. "It's coming back, it's here, and I just want support from everybody in Toledo. Just come support us. We've been working hard and it's going to show come fight night."

The boxers will take the ring Saturday, May 21 at the Lucas County Rec Center. For more information, click here.

