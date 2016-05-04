Two people dead after crash on Ohio Turnpike

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Sandusky Post is investigating a double fatal crash in Wauseon.

It happened around 1:50 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike past mile marker 37.

Troopers say 68-year-old Daniel Kopplin of Pewaukee, Wisconsin lost control of his van and drove off the left side of the roadway, striking a guardrail.

Kopplin and his back seat passenger, 39-year-old Kevin Kopplin were killed. A front seat passenger, 36-year-old Andrew Kopplin of Germantown, Wisconsin, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported by EMS to the Fulton County Health Center.

Assisting at the scene was the Wauseon Fire Department, Delta EMS, Turnpike Maintenance and the Fulton County Coroner’s Office.

OSHP has closed the westbound lanes of the turnpike from Delta to Wauseon.

Accident reconstruction crews are still working at the scene.

The westbound lanes of the turnpike won’t reopen until they are finished with measurements.

Seatbelts were worn by all occupants and the crash remains under investigation.

