Toledo man accused of killing two teens faces judge

Reporting by Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The man accused killing two teens execution style faced a judge Wednesday. 

Charles Walker, 26, was arraigned in Lucas County Common Pleas on two counts of aggravated murder. 

He was on the run after being charged, but was recently extradited from Arizona where U.S. Marshals captured him

Wednesday, Walker was appointed an attorney and told the judge he was not guilty on all counts.

The judge set his bond at $2 million. His trial is expected to begin in July. 

Prosecutors say Walker killed two teens last August while they sat in a car in north in Toledo.

