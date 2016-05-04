Protesters in Flint await President Obama's arrival - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Protesters in Flint await President Obama's arrival

By Steven Jackson, Reporter
FLINT, MI (WTOL) -

Residents in Flint, Michigan lined up outside of Northwestern Academy Wednesday, protesting Governor Rick Snyder and seeking Air Force One fly by. 

They say they have hop of a message of change from President Barack Obama. 

"It means a lot of the city. Our city has been poisoned by this water," said Flint resident Darryl Matiere. 

It's a crisis those in Flint have lived with for two years. Now, they want the president to no their lives matter.  

“(What do you think of President Obama being here?) I think it’s a good thing. I hope that when he leaves they’ll fix our pipes," said another Flint resident. 

FLINT WATER CRISIS

President Obama spoke to hundreds at Northwestern Academy in north Flint, ensuring them that the water is safe to drink if they're using a filter. The only exception being pregnant women and children under the age of six. 

"If I was to stick my foot in the water treatment plant, I'm gonna get life without parole. That's a terroristic act," said Matiere. 

As a life-long resident of Flint, he's hoping to see action sooner rather than later. 

"(Do you trust that this problem will ever be fixed?) Oh, shoot, my grandson is seven, he'll probably be getting ready to graduate from high school then, because you can't push clean through dirt. That's one plus one equals three," said Matiere. 

