North Toledo residents wake up to slashed tires

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Some north Toledo residents are in disbelief, after waking up to find dozens of tires slashed.

Police say the crimes happened in the 400 block of Cincinnati overnight.

"Everybody here has a job. Everybody here has a family. And then there are some thugs that want to pop our tires out," said resident Larry Vincent.

The Hofer family is also upset. They have two young children and already have a hard time paying their bills. Now, they have to figure out how to cover the expense of tires on two of their cars being damaged.

"Two vehicles on the insurance, $500 deductibles. That is $1,000 for new tires," said Chris Hofer.

Neighbors hope a Toledo police crime camera caught the perpetrator in the act.

TPD's crime analysis officers are reviewing the footage and will hand it over to detectives.

But for now neighbors say they will be on the lookout.

"We're done with it; we are done with this type of riff-raff coming here," said Vincent. "Take it somewhere else. Take it to Detroit. We don't want it in Toledo."

