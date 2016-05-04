North Toledo residents wake up to slashed tires - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

North Toledo residents wake up to slashed tires

By Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Some north Toledo residents are in disbelief, after waking up to find dozens of tires slashed. 

Police say the crimes happened in the 400 block of Cincinnati overnight. 

"Everybody here has a job. Everybody here has a family. And then there are some thugs that want to pop our tires out," said resident Larry Vincent.  

The Hofer family is also upset. They have two young children and already have a hard time paying their bills. Now, they have to figure out how to cover the expense of tires on two of their cars being damaged. 

"Two vehicles on the insurance, $500 deductibles. That is $1,000 for new tires," said Chris Hofer. 

Neighbors hope a Toledo police crime camera caught the perpetrator in the act. 

TPD's crime analysis officers are reviewing the footage and will hand it over to detectives. 

But for now neighbors say they will be on the lookout. 

"We're done with it; we are done with this type of riff-raff coming here," said Vincent. "Take it somewhere else. Take it to Detroit. We don't want it in Toledo."

