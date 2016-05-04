President Obama addresses water crisis after letter from 'Little - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

President Obama addresses water crisis after letter from 'Little Miss Flint'

Posted by WTOL Staff
FLINT, MI (WTOL) -

Flint is back in the national spotlight thanks to an 8-year-old girl nicknamed "Little Miss Flint."  

In an email to the President, Amariyanna Copney explained how she marched in protest of the city's water issues and even traveled to Washington D.C. to watch the congressional hearings of Governor Rick Snyder. 

In April, she asked to meet President Barack Obama. 

Three weeks later, the President responded announcing he would make his first trip to Flint since the city's water crisis. 

President Obama spoke to hundreds Wednesday at Flint's Northwestern Preparatory Academy.

The president meant with Michigan Governor Rick Snyder, who was predicted to ask for more federal aid for the city. 

Many residents were welcoming of the president's visit, but are cautious about how much trust they give the governor.  

"Cut the B.S. Snyder," a Flint woman told WTOL. "Cause you getting water, taking a glass, sip it once or twice like your taking jugs home. Please! No, I don't get it. No, I don't believe it."

FLINT WATER CRISIS

Many Flint residents are still drinking bottled water, despite the Governor's repeated statements that the water is safe to drink.

In Toledo, the non- profit Impact with Hope continues to collect bottled water donations for Flint. 

"They're in America and it's kind of like a third world country almost," said Linda Greene the CEO of Impact with Hope. "They're in America and I think it's kind of like a crime." 

Monday a semi full of donated water bottles from Waterville students was delivered to a Flint elementary school. 

