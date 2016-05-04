Sandusky mother faces several charges after driving drunk with kids in car

A Sandusky mother is now facing several charges after police say she was driving under the influence with her two kids in the car.

According to police, a good Samaritan called in about an erratic. Officers then located 31-year-old Maggin Case on Perkins Avenue.

Police then arrested Case after she tested nearly twice the legal limit. To make matters worse, officer then found two children, a 6-year-old and 8-year-old, in the car.

Case is now facing two counts of child endangerment, as well as an OVI charge.

