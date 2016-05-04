BGSU settles lawsuit with former athlete claiming brain injury

Bowling Green State University has agreed to pay $712,500 in a settlement to a former football player.

Cody Silk claimed his team’s coaches and medical staff failed to keep him from practicing after he suffered repeated concussions.

Silk says this led to permanent brain injury.

The lawsuit started in 2012 and was refiled in 2013.

Courts rejected Silk’s first lawsuit. Courts claimed the university was legally responsible for his alleged brain injuries.

In 2014, a judge decided to go ahead with the suit because Silk, like most college athletes, signed a liability release to play football that assumed the risk of permanent injury from participation.

In response, Silk alleged the university breached their contract because they failed to follow protocol and allowed him to play.

He filed a motion to have his case reconsidered.

Silk was also evaluated by a doctor. Dr. Robert Cantu testified during a deposition that it was likely Silk suffered permanent post-concussion syndrome.

Silk joined the BGSU football team in 2010.

Wednesday, WTOL 11 spoke with a sports physician from ProMedica, who explained these types of injuries, and the precedence this case could set.

"You can have issues as far as the ability to sleep a normal kind of day pattern, but also can have the kind of long term mood effects, as obviously has been highlighted in a lot of the famous cases,” said Dr. Matt Roth, physician at ProMedica.

This particular case cited that Silk was given a helmet that didn't fit, which caused him to have four concussions in an eight week period.

It also claims that the lack of care after the concussions had caused him permanent neurological damage, including lack of focus, and periodic depression. All of these, Dr. Roth says, are things that can most definitely happen with repeated head injuries like this.

"Irritability, depression, kind of long lasting symptoms,” said Roth.

And those are just a couple of the effects multiple concussions can cause. This case is the first D-1 football program case to be this widely publicized, and Dr. Roth says it will definitely set a tone for future cases.

"The biggest issue is kind of the increased awareness to make sure we are doing everything we can for those athletes, to make sure we're completely sure they're completely recovered before they're getting back to activity, before we get them out there and risk re-injury,” said Roth.

The Ohio’s Attorney General’s Office evaluated Silk as well. Dr. Michael Collins said Silk exaggerated his symptoms and deliberately underperformed when his cognitive functions were tested.

The trial was settled out of court. Bowling Green State University will not admit any fault for the injuries as part of the settlement.

Silk also agreed to not bring any future claims against the university.

BGSU staff released the following statement regarding the settlement:

"As the settlement indicates, Bowling Green State University denies it did anything to injure Mr. Silk. However, on the advice of its trial counsel, the University and its insurer concluded that because of the uncertainty and risks of a trial, this settlement is in the best interest of all involved. We extend our best wishes to Mr. Silk and his family."

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.