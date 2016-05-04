President Obama drinks Flint water, addresses crisis in Michigan

Residents in Flint, Michigan lined up outside of Northwestern Academy Wednesday, protesting Governor Rick Snyder and seeking Air Force One fly by.

For the first time since the city started dealing with lead-tainted water, President Barack Obama visited Flint.

The President spoke to the residents of Flint for about an hour Wednesday at Northwestern Preparatory Academy.

Before he came to the podium, Michigan Governor Rick Snyder addressed the crowd and offered his apologies. He only spoke for a few minutes, but was booed the entire time.

“I understand why you’re angry and frustrated. I want to come here today to apologize, to say I’m sorry and I’ll fix this,” said Gov. Snyder.

President Obama received quite a different reception. There was a standing ovation when as he walked in.

He told the crowd of hundreds that the water crisis in Flint is a cause he is very passionate about, especially when it comes to the children of Flint. He said he doesn’t want them to grow up with the stigma that something is wrong with them because they were exposed to the lead-tainted water.

He also told the people of Flint he is on their side and that the government is here to help them.

“I will not rest and I’m going to make sure that the leaders at every level of government don’t rest until every drop of water that flows to your homes is safe to drink and safe to cook with and safe to bath in, because that’s part of the basic responsibilities of a government in the United States of America,” said Pres. Obama.

The crowd cheered when Pres. Obama asked for a drink of water and gulped down Flint's filtered water himself.

He ensured the crowd that the EPA has told him the water is safe to drink if filtered.

He also talked a lot about how the community needs to come together and commended the boots-on-the-ground effort he has seen so far. He shared some success stories, but he said no man is an island, everyone in the community is responsible for fixing the problem. He said although he doesn’t want to place blame, it is a man-made disaster.

“I do not believe that anybody consciously wanted to hurt the people in Flint, and this is not the place to sort out every screw up that resulted in contaminated water, but I do think there is a larger issue that we have to acknowledge, because I do think that part of what contributed to this crisis was a border mindset, a bigger attitude,” said Pres. Obama.

He said people in Flint have the power, they are the government and they need to be making changes as well, holding them accountable for what’s to come.

He said while it is not a problem that can be fixed overnight, he is here and he has the people of Flint's back.

President Obama of course also mentioned the reason for his visit, Amariyanna Copney (also known and Little Miss Flint), the little girl who wrote him a letter asking to meet him and for his help.

Now, it is important to note that the filtered Flint water is still only safe if you are over the age of six and are not pregnant. Otherwise, you need to continue to use bottled water.

