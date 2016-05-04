3 arrested, caught smoking weed in school restroom

Toledo police arrested three young men Tuesday for smoking marijuana in a restroom at the Glass City Academy on the 1000 block of Monroe Street.

According to the police report, Alexander Cortes, Daquon White and Rasean Williams, all 18-years-old, were arrested and booked at the Lucas County Jail around 2 p.m. on a charge of safe schools disturbance. White was the only one in the group charged with possession of marijuana.

Police say the three were caught smoking the drug in a restroom. They say the smell made its way into classrooms.

All three are scheduled to be arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

