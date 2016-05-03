Toledo mayor to use town halls to talk taxes

In the November election, the City of Toledo needs voters to pass a temporary income tax to keep the government running. The necessity comes after a failed attempt to not only pass a temporary tax, but an increase on that tax.



Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson tested the waters at a town hall meeting Tuesday, talking money and road repairs. It was the first of four planned meetings.



Toledo has a permanent tax of 1.5 percent. Every four years, Toledoans vote on a temporary tax of three-quarters of a percent. That temporary tax is about to run out and several decisions are still up in the air.



"Some of the questions that we have about how, you know, whether the tax should be you know, permanent, temporary, three-quarters; just all the different options that are available," said Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson. "And just to listen to folks and to talk with them because, as I said earlier, you know, there might be some great ideas that we're not even thinking about."



Gina Kaczala, director of the Lucas County Board of Elections, says Toledo inquired a few weeks ago about holding a special election in August, but have since abandoned that plan.



Hicks-Hudson says they're focusing on November and gathering information from the town halls. "That's another reason for these, to listen to people and to get ideas as to what we need to do," said Hicks-Hudson.



Mike Badger brought up Toledo taxes several times at Tuesday's town hall meeting. He says he doesn't mind the temporary tax he's used to, but doesn't want to see an increase come November, saying Toledo isn't the only one mulling over increased taxes.



"The seniors can't afford it; a lot of us younger people can't afford it. And it's a lot of additional come January," said Badger. "My taxes have jumped this year, if all these pass next year, I'll end up paying more."



Several people also asked Mayor Hicks-Hudson about her plans to fix Lake Erie. It's a decision she says she doesn't want to rush.

A city spokesperson says May 16 at 4 p.m., a water expert will present information on the Lake Erie problem in council chambers at One Government Center.



The town hall meetings also address things like safe and clean neighborhoods, water and infrastructure.

