Asian Tiger Mosquito: What you need to know when it comes to Zika

As concerns grow about the threat of Zika this summer, experts say another mosquito could bring the virus to our area.

"Concern with relative to Zika right now are Aedes, Aegypti and Albopictus. And the Albopictus is the one that is the Asian Tiger mosquito," said Eric Zgodzinski, with the Toledo Lucas County Health Department.

The department says, the Aedes Aegypti is the main mosquito known to carry the Zika virus. Then there is the Asian Tiger mosquito, or Albopictus, another species that's been found to carry Zika.

According to maps created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Albopictus has a further estimated range in the United States.

"Indirectly, yes we could be affected if they do start finding that Zika is being carried by that mosquito here in Ohio," said Zgodzinski.

It's important to note, that neither one of the mosquitoes are in Lucas County at this point. And active Zika transmission has not crossed the American border.

Still, the health department takes the uncertainty of a potential situation very seriously, and is doing everything they can to monitor any changes.

"Right now were sitting and waiting and doing surveillance to assess and see if were going to have an issue with Zika and the mosquitoes here," said Zgodzinski.

The health department also says they are working with the Toledo Sanitary District to make sure Lucas county does not have an issue.

"Are we saying that it's going to happen, no. But we rather be prepared, than not prepared," said Zgodzinski.

Since there is some uncertainty, the community needs to be thinking about protecting itself from mosquitoes. Remember to wear long sleeves and pants, use repellent with deet, and if you feel mosquitoes biting go inside.

The Lucas County Health Department or any health department is your best resource for information regarding Zika.

For more information on the Zika virus, click here or visit http://www.cdc.gov/zika/index.html.

