Destination Toledo meets to discuss growing Glass City tourism

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The 8th annual Conference on Tourism was held at the Fleetwood building in Downtown Toledo Tuesday.

Tourism in Northwest Ohio is big business and Toledo plays a huge role. It has the Toledo Zoo, the Toledo Museum of Art and now Hensville.   

“Tourism in Lucas County is estimated to be around $1.8 billion and our industry is supporting 20,000 workers, so it’s a great time to be in Northwest Ohio,” said Richard Nachazel, Destination Toledo.

Being that this week is National Tourism Week, Destination Toledo Industry Partners gathered at the Fleetwood building to discuss the importance of getting people to visit the Glass City, with Hensville being one of the newest attractions. 

“Well, good begets good, and Hensville has already accented what was already built with Fifth Third Field and it’s in a great block, it's right across the street from our hotels, from our convention center, so all that works well together,” said Nachazel.

But despite the wonderful attractions, the Glass City still has work to do. 

“Toledo could use another hotel downtown, maybe one or two even, depending on the size and the amount of amenities that they provide,” said Nachazel.  

