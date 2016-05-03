Fifth Third Bank renews naming rights to home of Toledo Mud Hens

Fifth Third Bank renews naming rights to the home of the Toledo Mud Hens. (Source: WTOL)

Fifth Third Field is keeping its name. That is for the next 12 years at least.

The home of the Mud Hens has been located in Downtown Toledo for the past 15 years. On Tuesday, Fifth Third Bank decided to reinvest in the team by renewing the naming rights to Toledo’s baseball field for the next 12 years.

The bank first obtained the naming rights to the stadium back in 2001 for $5 million. Since then, 70 new businesses have moved into the Warehouse District and there are now 1,500 apartments near the ball park.

The price tag for the naming rights was not disclosed, but WTOL 11 is told the money will be well spent.

“When you look at this reinvestment in Fifth Third Field by the bank, that money is going to be put to wise use to preserve the ball park for future generations,” said Joseph Napoli, President and CEO of the Toledo Mud Hens.

The hope is that this reinvestment will urge more businesses to move downtown.

