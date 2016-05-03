Crews busy working to tear smokestacks down

Things are about to look different along the river in downtown Toledo.

Crews are busy at work, taking apart the old smokestacks on the former Edison steam plant.

This is Promedica's latest step in the renovations of the building, to make way for its new headquarters.

The stacks will be replaced with replica models, in order to maintain the historical features of the building.

