St. Luke's Hospital to become independent again under proposal from ProMedica

St. Luke's Hospital will once again be an independent hospital under a proposal submitted to the Federal Trade Commision (FTC) today by ProMedica.

The government had filed a complaint when ProMedica took over the Maumee hospital.

According to Promedica's proposal, there would be a one year transition period to help St. Luke's return to an independent state.

The FTC still needs to approve the proposed plan, so there's no estimate when this change could happen.

