Girl Scouts, Heroes in Action team up to send cookies to troops

Our nation's heroes are getting some special deliveries, thanks to two local organizations.

The Girl Scouts of Western Ohio teamed up with Heroes in Action for the 11th year, to send cookies to members of the military and their families.

More than 90,000 packages get delivered through the program.

“I get a lot of emails from all over asking if we have cookies, Girl Scout cookies we can send overseas. A unit up in Alaska emailed me was surfing the web and said do you have Girl Scout cookies? And so I said yes we do,” said Dawn Heisler, Director of Heroes in Action.

Every year, the Girl Scouts ask customers to buy extra boxes of cookies to donate to these causes.

