Fishing season off to bumpy start thanks to wild weather on Lake Erie

There has been some wild weather in the past couple of weeks on Lake Erie, so is that hurting or helping the kickoff of the fishing season?

This is a prime time for fishing on our Great Lake as the walleye are plentiful. Even though the water is a little muddy right now, there is no algae to mess up the fishing parties.

Rich Turturice is captain of the charter boat, Crazy Lady, and took us out on the boat. He said, “People started to get the itch very early this year,

in March.”

Rich took groups out in mild temperatures in early spring and said they had some pretty good success casting their lines. But that didn't last.

“Then came the northeast winds, which we haven't been able to get rid of at this point. Hopefully this week it's going to switch for us," said Turturice.

You could say there is a race against time out on Lake Erie.

Algae blooms will likely form in July and that means fishermen want to be on the water now. They don't mind "up and down" weather if it means avoiding a big annoyance.

“I think the biggest thing is the sight of something floating in the water and it scares them. That green slime, nobody wants to get in the green, slimy stuff. It's not pretty,” said Turturice.

A less severe algae bloom could mean big business for charter boat captains this summer.

They're already telling us that it could be an exceptional walleye season so you might want to book your trip now before they fill up.

