Rossford High School hosts annual senior citizens breakfast

Good food, fun and games is what was promised Tuesday at an annual senior citizens breakfast.

Rossford High School student council hosts the event every year.

Local seniors had a great breakfast and even got to watch some great entertainment by some of Rossford's students.

WTOL spoke with a Rossford alum who attended the senior citizens breakfast.

"Everyone is very helpful and the food is good. I think it's a great thing that they do,” said Lucille Wood, who graduated from Rossford in 1933.

Lucille is 100-years-old. She says she was happy with this morning’s gathering.

