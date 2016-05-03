Bowling Green named one of the 10 Best Cities for Families

The City of Bowling Green has been named one of the 10 Best Cities for Families by Livability.com.

The site says they created the list because "communities we choose to live in as we raise children are arguably the most important, as they tend to be some of the places we live the longest."

The ranking criteria is based on the following:

Percentage of school age children

Number of parks

Crime rate

Graduation rate

Quality of schools in the area

Walk score

Average commute time

Number of libraries

Percentage of families in poverty

